SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 85,527 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 85,527 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 242,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after acquiring an additional 37,402 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 685.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 50,067 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.31.

Shares of VLO opened at $73.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.91, a PEG ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.11. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.66 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

