SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 87.6% from the August 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 113.5 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SGL Carbon in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

OTCMKTS SGLFF opened at $11.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.41. SGL Carbon has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $12.62.

SGL Carbon SE operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of carbon and graphite products. It operates through the following business segments: Composites-Fibers & Materials and Graphite Materials & Systems. The Composites-Fibers & Materials segment covers all the material business based on carbon fiber, from raw materials to finished component.

