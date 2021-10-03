Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Short Interest Update

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,500 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the August 31st total of 188,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

Shares of SAWLF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.54. 1,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,575. Shawcor has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $6.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average is $4.42.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

