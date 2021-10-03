Shelton Capital Management Acquires 134,116 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,116 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,564,624,000 after acquiring an additional 93,442,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,313,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123,717 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,407,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $622,587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,137,530 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 216.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,357,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,739,000 after acquiring an additional 11,190,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,113,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,605,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691,903 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.53.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.34 on Friday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.