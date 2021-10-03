Shelton Capital Management Acquires 8,687 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,444 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 3.4% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Visa by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 24,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,007 shares of company stock valued at $22,784,202. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

NYSE:V opened at $230.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.95. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $448.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

