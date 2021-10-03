Shelton Capital Management Buys 43,301 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 154,829 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,301 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in eBay were worth $10,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in eBay by 59.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,239,902 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $87,054,000 after acquiring an additional 464,376 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in eBay by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,565,001 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $320,515,000 after acquiring an additional 92,479 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA raised its position in eBay by 8.3% in the second quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 3,580 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in eBay by 10.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 8.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $104,396.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $222,348.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,892,419. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock opened at $69.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $77.83. The stock has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.67.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.05.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

