Shelton Capital Management Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,432 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $160.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.63. The company has a market capitalization of $422.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

