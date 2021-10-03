Shelton Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.8% of Shelton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $46,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,730.86 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,433.23 and a 1 year high of $2,925.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,784.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,492.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,884.67.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

