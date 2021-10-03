Shelton Capital Management Has $22.61 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,794 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up 0.9% of Shelton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $22,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 124.5% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 190.5% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 70.6% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $129.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.90 and its 200-day moving average is $134.03. The stock has a market cap of $116.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.87 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $6,928,710. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. New Street Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.39.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.