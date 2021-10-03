Shelton Capital Management Has $7.21 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $109.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.75. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $192.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Barclays raised their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

