Shelton Capital Management Lowers Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,623 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 143,801 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.0% of Shelton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $26,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.77.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $128.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $115.43 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.