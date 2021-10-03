Shelton Capital Management Sells 132,318 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 132,318 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 0.7% of Shelton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $18,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 5,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 16.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $111.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $80.61 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.17. The stock has a market cap of $578.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.4941 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.31%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

