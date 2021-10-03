Shelton Capital Management Sells 406,802 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 448,176 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 406,802 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 0.9% of Shelton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $25,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.2% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,491,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,765 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 55.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $788,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415,095 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 741.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $228,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $193,408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

INTC opened at $53.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.04. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

