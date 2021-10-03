Shelton Capital Management Trims Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,782 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.7% of Shelton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist upped their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.08.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEP opened at $150.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $208.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.44 and a 200 day moving average of $149.37. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $159.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

