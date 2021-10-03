Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 466.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.38 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 80.93%.

SHEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after buying an additional 65,409 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 19,444 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHEN traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.20. The stock had a trading volume of 227,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.34. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.07.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

