Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 466.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.38 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 80.93%.

SHEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after buying an additional 65,409 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 19,444 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHEN traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.20. The stock had a trading volume of 227,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.34. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.07.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.