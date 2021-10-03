SHIELD Market Cap Achieves $123,639.49 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. SHIELD has a total market cap of $123,639.49 and $292.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $48,173.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,430.18 or 0.07120454 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.25 or 0.00355487 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $572.00 or 0.01187382 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00111748 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.49 or 0.00534503 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $220.90 or 0.00458546 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.51 or 0.00302063 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

