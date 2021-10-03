Shield Protocol Price Reaches $5.59 on Exchanges (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last week, Shield Protocol has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for $5.59 or 0.00011595 BTC on major exchanges. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $48,785.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00066769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00104232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.65 or 0.00144577 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,091.44 or 0.99829505 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,419.41 or 0.07098105 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,500 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

