Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,640,000 shares, an increase of 64.2% from the August 31st total of 5,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.
Shares of FOUR stock traded up $4.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,695. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.84. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $104.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -84.41 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.
Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Nishkama Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 269.9% in the first quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 343,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,195,000 after acquiring an additional 250,846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 812,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,651,000 after acquiring an additional 77,614 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 254.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,718,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,756,000 after acquiring an additional 77,207 shares in the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages recently commented on FOUR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.30.
About Shift4 Payments
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
