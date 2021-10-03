Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,640,000 shares, an increase of 64.2% from the August 31st total of 5,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Shares of FOUR stock traded up $4.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,695. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.84. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $104.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -84.41 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $459,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $355,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,257,000 shares of company stock worth $356,575,800. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Nishkama Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 269.9% in the first quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 343,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,195,000 after acquiring an additional 250,846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 812,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,651,000 after acquiring an additional 77,614 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 254.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,718,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,756,000 after acquiring an additional 77,207 shares in the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FOUR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.30.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

