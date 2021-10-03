Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,392,600 shares, an increase of 64.5% from the August 31st total of 846,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 316.5 days.
SIOPF stock remained flat at $$1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. 162,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,833. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.86. Shimao Group has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $2.08.
Shimao Group Company Profile
