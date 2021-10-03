Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,392,600 shares, an increase of 64.5% from the August 31st total of 846,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 316.5 days.

SIOPF stock remained flat at $$1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. 162,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,833. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.86. Shimao Group has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $2.08.

Shimao Group Company Profile

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; and property management activities.

