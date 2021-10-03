Short Interest in AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Grows By 63.5%

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,200 shares, an increase of 63.5% from the August 31st total of 78,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.8 days.

AIBRF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded AIB Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.65 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.65.

Get AIB Group alerts:

Shares of AIB Group stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.73. AIB Group has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $3.48.

AIB Group Plc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate, Institutional, and Business Banking (CIB), Wholesale, AIB UK, and Group. The Retail Banking segment focuses on meeting the current, emerging and future needs of personal and SME customers.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.