Short Interest in Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) Decreases By 37.5%

Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,600 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the August 31st total of 544,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of ALF stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. Alfi has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alfi in the second quarter worth about $983,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Alfi in the second quarter worth about $169,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alfi in the second quarter worth about $432,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alfi in the second quarter worth about $3,428,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Alfi in the second quarter worth about $181,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alfi, Inc provides interactive intelligent artificial intelligence and machine learning software solutions. Alfi, Inc was formerly known as Lectrefy, Inc and changed its name to Alfi, Inc in January 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

