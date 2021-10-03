Short Interest in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Declines By 37.0%

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,400 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the August 31st total of 221,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALYA opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Alithya Group has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.29 million, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 0.92.
Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a negative return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $83.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.19 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Alithya Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALYA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.
About Alithya Group
Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.
