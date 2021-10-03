Short Interest in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Declines By 37.0%

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,400 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the August 31st total of 221,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALYA opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Alithya Group has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.29 million, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a negative return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $83.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.19 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Alithya Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Alithya Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,643,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,930,000 after buying an additional 127,911 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in Alithya Group by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,090,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after buying an additional 349,635 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 35,194 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 892,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 690.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 590,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 515,627 shares during the period. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALYA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

