Short Interest in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Drops By 38.9%

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,100 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the August 31st total of 190,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Aptorum Group in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptorum Group in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptorum Group by 184.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 36,998 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptorum Group by 1,690.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 284,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

APM opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.77. Aptorum Group has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Aptorum Group Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of therapeutic assets to treat diseases with unmet medical needs. It operates through the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. The Therapeutics segment seeks to develop drug molecules and certain technologies for the treatment and diagnosis of human disease conditions.

