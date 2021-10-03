Short Interest in Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Grows By 80.6%

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,700 shares, an increase of 80.6% from the August 31st total of 103,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 897,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN:BGI opened at $2.85 on Friday. Birks Group has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $5.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Birks Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 64,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Birks Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Birks Group, Inc engages in the designing of jewelry, timepieces and gift and operates jewelry stores. It operates through the Retail and Other segments. The Retail segment operates stores across Canada under the Maison Birks brand and retail locations in Calgary and Vancouver under Brinkhaus, Graff, and Philippe brands.

