Short Interest in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) Increases By 78.2%

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 78.2% from the August 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $357,000.

Shares of NYSE:BGIO traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.14. The stock had a trading volume of 60,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,096. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $9.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $18.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 359.53%.

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. Its investment objective is to seek to distribute a high level of current income and to earn a total return, based on the net asset value of the trust’s common shares of beneficial interest. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

