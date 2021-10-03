Short Interest in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Expands By 66.2%

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,700 shares, a growth of 66.2% from the August 31st total of 105,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 411,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4,986.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 205,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 201,470 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $836,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 10.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 14,704 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 108.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 18,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BCX stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.06. 232,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,041. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average is $9.34. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $10.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%.

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

