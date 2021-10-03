Short Interest in Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Decreases By 46.0%

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, a decrease of 46.0% from the August 31st total of 200,300 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In related news, Director Robert J. Palle, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Palle, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,334,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,400. Corporate insiders own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories during the second quarter worth $180,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories during the second quarter worth $113,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 629.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 75,853 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 125.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 32.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

BDR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.13. 88,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,694. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.21. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.33.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.34 million during the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a negative net margin of 18.57% and a negative return on equity of 135.11%.

About Blonder Tongue Laboratories

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc operates as a technology development and manufacturing company, which engages in delivering television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions for applications. It also offers system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, institutional, and professional video markets with solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses.

