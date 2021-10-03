Short Interest in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) Decreases By 42.6%

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the August 31st total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 522,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on BRDG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bridge Investment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

NYSE:BRDG traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.12. 198,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.44. Bridge Investment Group has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $19.56.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $71.97 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

