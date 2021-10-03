Short Interest in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) Decreases By 42.6%

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the August 31st total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 522,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Several brokerages have commented on BRDG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bridge Investment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.
NYSE:BRDG traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.12. 198,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.44. Bridge Investment Group has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $19.56.
About Bridge Investment Group
Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.
Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.