Short Interest in CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) Drops By 44.8%

CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBMB. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in CBM Bancorp by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,525 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CBM Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CBM Bancorp by 68.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CBM Bancorp by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CBM Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 15.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CBM Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

CBMB opened at $15.86 on Friday. CBM Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th.

CBM Bancorp Company Profile

CBM Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its loan portfolio includes one-to four-family real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, construction and land development, nonresident real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans.

