Short Interest in CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) Drops By 44.8%

CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBMB. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in CBM Bancorp by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,525 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CBM Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CBM Bancorp by 68.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CBM Bancorp by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CBM Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 15.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CBM Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th.
CBM Bancorp Company Profile
CBM Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its loan portfolio includes one-to four-family real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, construction and land development, nonresident real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans.
