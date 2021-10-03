Short Interest in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Drops By 46.4%

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the August 31st total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NYSE CGAU traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.03. 97,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,846. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36.
Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $202.26 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth $46,562,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $3,552,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,850,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.
CGAU has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Centerra Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.07.
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Article: Fiduciary
Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.