Short Interest in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Drops By 46.4%

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the August 31st total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE CGAU traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.03. 97,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,846. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $202.26 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0556 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth $46,562,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $3,552,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,850,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

CGAU has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Centerra Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.07.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.