Short Interest in China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Rises By 78.7%

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,300 shares, an increase of 78.7% from the August 31st total of 196,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 658,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 15.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of COE stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.52. 442,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,589. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45. China Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $30.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of -0.85.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.25). China Online Education Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COE. DCM Hybrid RMB Fund International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of China Online Education Group in the first quarter valued at $78,254,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Online Education Group in the first quarter valued at $1,048,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 2,399.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 28,936 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 53.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 24,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 42.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 13,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

COE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of China Online Education Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Benchmark cut shares of China Online Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

China Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers, on demand. The company was founded by Jia Jia Huang, Ting Shu, and Li Ming Zhang in November 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

