Short Interest in Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Rises By 72.0%

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 72.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.0 days.

Shares of CGECF remained flat at $$71.93 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 474. Cogeco has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $79.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.14.

Get Cogeco alerts:

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on Cogeco from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.