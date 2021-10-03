Short Interest in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Grows By 63.4%

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 63.4% from the August 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE CULP traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $13.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,219. Culp has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average is $14.82. The firm has a market cap of $159.01 million, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Culp had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $83.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.39 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Culp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is 74.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Culp by 29.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,496 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 13,664 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Culp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 549,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Culp by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Culp during the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Culp during the second quarter worth $41,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.