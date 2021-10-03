Short Interest in Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Rises By 79.8%

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, an increase of 79.8% from the August 31st total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
SBMSF stock remained flat at $$0.31 during midday trading on Friday. Danakali has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.37.
About Danakali
