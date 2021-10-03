Short Interest in Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Rises By 91.9%

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 91.9% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ESALY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Eisai from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eisai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eisai from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESALY opened at $74.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Eisai has a one year low of $61.95 and a one year high of $129.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 0.32.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Eisai had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Eisai will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

