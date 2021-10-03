Short Interest in Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Declines By 43.5%

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the August 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEZF remained flat at $$20.76 on Friday. Endesa has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.08.

Get Endesa alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELEZF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Endesa from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Endesa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale set a $24.10 price target on Endesa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.10.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.