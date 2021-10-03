Short Interest in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Expands By 71.3%

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 71.3% from the August 31st total of 8,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Epsilon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 5,911.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 12,177 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy in the first quarter worth $50,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Epsilon Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the period. 47.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Epsilon Energy stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.10. 271,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,325. The firm has a market cap of $143.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 0.75. Epsilon Energy has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $6.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average is $4.56.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.13). Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and oil reserves. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Corporate. The Upstream segment includes the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves on properties within the United States.

