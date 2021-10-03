Short Interest in EQ Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQHA) Increases By 80.0%

EQ Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQHA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQHA. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in EQ Health Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $483,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in EQ Health Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $483,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in EQ Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EQ Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQHA opened at $9.75 on Friday. EQ Health Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67.

EQ Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare services industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

