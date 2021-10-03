Short Interest in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Rises By 57.7%

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the August 31st total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S during the first quarter worth $1,325,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $512,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD grew its position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S by 2.2% in the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 235,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVAX traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.23. 27,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,348. The stock has a market cap of $177.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $10.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.07). Research analysts anticipate that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

