Short Interest in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Expands By 77.1%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, an increase of 77.1% from the August 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of GSM traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,737,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,323. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average is $5.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ferroglobe has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 14.39% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $418.54 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSM. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,482,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,432,000 after acquiring an additional 24,298 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 7.9% during the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 4,070,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,913,000 after acquiring an additional 298,374 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 8.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,542,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,391,000 after acquiring an additional 289,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 20.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,421,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after acquiring an additional 570,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 16.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,576,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,768,000 after acquiring an additional 371,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

