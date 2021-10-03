Short Interest in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Increases By 82.5%

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 82.5% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAL opened at $54.54 on Friday. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $57.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

