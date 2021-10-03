Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Rises By 66.7%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.93. The stock had a trading volume of 222,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,937. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.71 and its 200 day moving average is $92.12. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $97.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,246,000.

