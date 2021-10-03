Short Interest in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) Increases By 68.2%

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 68.2% from the August 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 60.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 61.9% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF during the second quarter worth about $206,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNDV opened at $29.03 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a 52-week low of $20.71 and a 52-week high of $33.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

