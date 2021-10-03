Short Interest in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) Increases By 67.6%

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 67.6% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

FOXW traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,494. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $10.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87.

Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

