Short Interest in Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Increases By 89.0%

Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 89.0% from the August 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of GNFTF stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. Genfit has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $6.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.04.

Genfit Company Profile

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.

