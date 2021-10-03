Short Interest in Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Increases By 89.0%

Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 89.0% from the August 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of GNFTF stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. Genfit has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $6.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.04.
Genfit Company Profile
