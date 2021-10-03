Short Interest in Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Increases By 71.4%

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:GLUC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.49. 14,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,230. Glucose Health has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.17.

Get Glucose Health alerts:

About Glucose Health

Glucose Health, Inc manufactures dietary supplements under the brand GLUCODOWN. The company was founded by Ghislaine St-Hillarie and Roger Corriveau on March 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Bentonville, AR.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Glucose Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glucose Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.