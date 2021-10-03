Short Interest in Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Drops By 46.4%

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,300 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the August 31st total of 454,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 135.2 days.

ELKMF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.87. 15,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,311. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99. Gold Road Resources has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $1.23.

About Gold Road Resources

Gold Road Resources Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company. It focuses on developing the Yamarna Belt comprising Gruyere, Central Bore and Attila projects. The firm operates through Development & Production and Exploration business segments. The Development & Production includes Gruyere joint operation with gold fields, which transitioned from development to production phase during the year.

