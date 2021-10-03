Short Interest in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Rises By 59.6%

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, a growth of 59.6% from the August 31st total of 49,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

GHM traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.60. 75,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,738. Graham has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average of $13.63. The stock has a market cap of $134.71 million, a P/E ratio of 114.56, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.16 million during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Graham will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Graham’s payout ratio is 183.33%.

GHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Graham from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Colliers Securities set a $13.35 price target on Graham in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Graham by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 29,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Graham by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Graham by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

