Short Interest in Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Decreases By 42.4%

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the August 31st total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

GCHEF stock remained flat at $$1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42.

About Grupo Comercial Chedraui

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates selfÂ-service stores. The company operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. Its stores sell electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise. The company also leases commercial space to third parties; and operates and maintains shopping centers.

