Short Interest in Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Decreases By 42.4%

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the August 31st total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
GCHEF stock remained flat at $$1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42.
About Grupo Comercial Chedraui
