Short Interest in GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Expands By 73.6%

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,200 shares, an increase of 73.6% from the August 31st total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GVP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in GSE Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,036,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GSE Systems by 6.3% in the second quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 528,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 31,259 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GSE Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in GSE Systems in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of GSE Systems during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GVP remained flat at $$1.47 during trading hours on Friday. 28,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,810. GSE Systems has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $2.80. The company has a market cap of $30.67 million, a PE ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51.

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $13.52 million during the quarter.

GSE Systems Company Profile

GSE Systems, Inc engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through Performance Improvement Solutions; and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer based tutorials/simulation.

